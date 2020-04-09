Officials: One Dead In Monroe Plant Fire, Victim Identified

1/3

The Latest:

The victim in the Monroe industrial plant fire that happened on Tuesday has been identified as 53-year-old Franklin Tyson.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing but evidence has been collected and sent to the state lab for testing.

The investigation is likely to take several months before any possible cause is known if a cause can be determined.

Original Story (4/7/20):

MONROE, N.C. — An industrial plant in Monroe caught fire Tuesday morning leaving one person dead, officials say.

The call came in around 9:20 a.m. to ELG Utica Alloys Plant which is located on North Secrest Avenue. Upon arrival, within minutes after the call, crews found the commercial structure with heavy smoke and visible flames.

The Monroe firefighters with the assistance from several volunteer fire departments worked to contain the fire. According to officials, there was roughly 35 employees working at the time of the incident.

An industrial plant fire in @CityofMonroeNC, has left 1 person dead. Monroe Fire Dept and several other agencies, including ATF are on scene. The fire started about 9:20am and was contained to 1/3 of the building. ELG Utica Alloys works with metal and various chemicals. #WCCB pic.twitter.com/wz4tAjLB2u — Mike Thomas (@tvphotog17) April 7, 2020

Monroe Police, Monroe Fire, along with the NC Fire Marshal and the ATF (a standard practice when there is a fatality) are investigating the fire and the fatality to determine the cause.

The deceased victim’s name will be released when the family is notified.

Additional information will be released after the investigation is concluded.