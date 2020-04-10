Investigators Say Frank Liske Park Barn Fire Was Intentionally Set

1/3

The Latest:

CONCORD, N.C. — Investigators with the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal’s Office determined a March 26th fire that destroyed the barn at Frank Liske Park was intentionally set. The fire resulted in a total loss of the structure and its contents.

Concord Fire Department responded to the call at 1:06 a.m. Crews from Cabarrus County’s Squad 410, Harrisburg Fire Department, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and Cabarrus County EMS assisted with the response.

How to submit tips

As the investigation continues, the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal’s Office asks that anyone with information contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or call 704-93CRIME.

County moves forward with feasibility study

The land on which the park sits is the Stonewall Jackson property, owned by the State and on lease to Cabarrus County. In the mid-1900s, it served as a working farm for Stonewall Jackson Training School students. The original barn was used to house and care for dairy cattle.

Frank Liske Park opened in June 1982 with the barn as its centerpiece. It was used for youth camps, rentals and the backdrop to countless family memories.

The park was closed to visitors on March 26th and 27th as crews assessed damage and mitigated safety hazards.

In the days following the fire, park visitors from across the country connected with Cabarrus County on social media, phone and email. They shared memories of the facility, appreciation for park staff and support for rebuilding the structure.

The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners received an update on the fire at its April 6th meeting and advised staff to move forward with a feasibility study on rebuilding the structure. The Board is also working to restructure the terms of its lease from the State.

Original Story (Posted March 26, 2020):

CONCORD, N.C. — The Frank Liske Park in Concord is now closed until further notice after the park’s centerpiece caught fire early Thursday.

According to a news release, the Concord Fire Department responded to the fire a little after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, the barn building with a towering silo was found to be on fire.

“The barn is a Cabarrus County treasure,” Cabarrus County Active Living & Parks Director Londa Strong said. “Our crews took pride in the facility and it showed. Generations used the barn for family reunions, picnics and weddings. Hundreds of thousands of people have memories connected to the facility. We are proud that our work means so much to our community.”

Frank Liske Park opened in June 1982 with the barn as its centerpiece. The original barn was used to house and care for dairy cattle but was used as a functional facility later which was used for youth camps, rentals and the backdrop to countless family memories.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.