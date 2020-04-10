Lancaster Police Searching For Suspect In Fatal Shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Lancaster. Just before 11:30pm on April 9th, investigators say a woman called 911 and told dispatchers she was driving a man with a gunshot wound to a hospital in Lancaster.

The victim, who has been identified as 28-year-old Joshua Page, was later flown to Atrium Health in Charlotte for treatment. Officials say Page died from the injuries he sustained in the shooting, according to a news release.

Police say they were able to locate the crime scene on East Barr Street but they don’t have a lot of information in regards to the shooting or the suspect. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171.