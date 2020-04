STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police say a Statesville man was killed while walking to his apartment after being struck by a fallen tree.

The Statesville Police Department was called to the apartment complex on Mulberry Street just before 2pm on April 9th in reference to the incident, according to a news release.

Theodore Adams, 61, was killed when the tree fell on him, according to police. Three vehicles in the parking lot were also damaged. No other details have been released at this time.