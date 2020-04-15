Common Heart’s Mobile Food Pantry Supply Food For Hundreds During Pandemic

MONROE, N.C. — More people than ever need help to put food on the table because of the pandemic. Hundreds of cars packed a mobile food pantry in Monroe on Tuesday.

Common Heart teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank and Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. They handed out 12,000 pounds of food for roughly 1,600 people before they ran out.

Common Heart’s Mobile Pantry will be in Waxhaw on April 30th.

They are still looking for a parking lot large enough to accommodate everyone they are expecting.