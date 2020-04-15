Officers Celebrate North Mecklenburg Hospital Workers With ‘Parade Of Lights’

1/2

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Multiple public safety officers will be conducting a “Parade of Lights” on Wednesday, April 15, to praise the brave Health care workers at hospitals in the north Mecklenburg County area.

The event will start at 2 p.m. including officers from the Huntersville Police Department, Davidson Police Department, Cornelius Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Huntersville Fire Department, Davidson Fire Department, Cornelius Fire Department, Long Creek Fire Department and Mecklenburg EMS Agency- Medic.

The staging area will be on Julian Clark Avenue, in front of the Huntersville Police Department. Parade will leave the staging area and proceed to Novant Health (10030 Gilead Road), then to Atrium Health (16455 Statesville Road). The parade will then continue north into Cornelius and proceed through Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians – Antiquity (19830 Zion Avenue) and lastly to Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians – Jetton (19485 Old Jetton Road).

Anyone who would like to enjoy the event can stage along the route or in the hospital parking lots. It is still recommended that all viewers to follow appropriate social distancing recommendations.

First responders will not be stopping at any locations; it will be a continuous parade.

The parade route can be found by clicking here.