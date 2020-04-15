Raccoon Tests Positive For Rabies In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A rabies alert was sent out to residents of Woodford Bridge Drive in northwest Charlotte after a raccoon tested positive for rabies, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control.

The alert will officially be sent out the residents in the area on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Officials say there was one domesticated pet exposure and no confirmed human exposures.

This is the seventh animal in Mecklenburg County this year to test positive for rabies, according to a news release. Six cases have involved raccoons and one case involved a fox.

Additionally, AC&C offers a free monthly clinic for Mecklenburg County residents to have their pets inoculated against rabies. This clinic takes place the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the animal shelter located at 8315 Byrum Drive – Charlotte, NC, 28217. $10 Microchips and free pet I.D. tags are also provided at this clinic.

Please Note: The clinics scheduled for April 11, 2020 and May 9, 2020 have been canceled.