Charlotte Solid Waste Services Temporarily Resumes Yard Waste Collection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will temporarily resume services to recover yard waste from the recent storm and early season yard maintenance on April 27.

This service will be a one-time collection for the city. No other yard waste service is scheduled following this collection until the current suspension is lifted.

Residents are advised to put their yard waste at the curb prior to Monday, April 27 for collection and leave it until it is collected.

Please note:

Collection may not occur during the week of April 27 as limited crews are being used for the collection of yard waste.

Yard waste cannot be disposed of in the garbage or recycling carts. It is illegal in North Carolina to put yard waste in the landfill. Yard waste that is visible in the garbage or recycling cart will result in the cart(s) not being collected. Yard waste can be taken to one of the four Mecklenburg County Full-Service Recycling Centers.

Recyclables will not be collected outside the recycling cart. All materials, including cardboard, must be loosely placed in the recycling cart. Cardboard must be cut or torn, not folded, into pieces small enough to fit loosely in the cart.

Solid Waste Services understands that there may be questions about why non-essential services were suspended, when the services will begin again and where those items can be disposed of in the meantime.

