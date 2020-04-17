Chester County Deputies Investigating Deadly Fire

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly fire that happened Thursday night.

First responders were dispatched to a residence on Old York Road around 9:15 p.m. after fire units were requested.

According to a news release, once the fire was extinguished, responders found an individual dead inside the home.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the Chester County Fire Service, the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the Chester County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.