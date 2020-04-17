Hickory Senior Living Community Staying Close At Heart While Far Apart

1/4

HICKORY, N.C. — With senior citizens being the most at risk of getting Covid-19 many find themselves being far apart from their loved ones, but residents at the DePaul Senior Living Community in Hickory aren’t letting that stop them from connecting.

Hickory Village Memory Care residents Shirley Langford, Willie Avery, Norma Windom and Mary Grady recently expressed messages of faith, humor and positivity through Hickory Village’s Facebook page.

Residents have also enjoyed connecting with family via Facetime.

“These times are very hard for everyone and we keep everyone in our prayers,” Activities Director Jessica White said. “We are committed to keeping our spirits high during these times and we celebrate all the people that have recovered from the virus every day at 10 a.m. over coffee.”