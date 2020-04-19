Charlotte Community Remembers Life Of Beloved Pastor

CHARLOTTE – Family members of a beloved longtime Charlotte pastor are remembering his life as they prepare to say goodbye.

Dr. Kenneth James served as Pastor of Walls Memorial AME Zion Church in Charlotte, and spent more than 40 years ministering in communities all across the country and abroad. James died suddently at his home on April first. But, his celebration of life will be far from traditional. Because of the pandemic, only 10 people will be allowed to attend. His family says it’s heartbreaking not being able to hug each other during this difficult time.

“He liked big things, so to not be able to give my brother the perfect send off, it’s hard,” says Sunjlee James, sister.

Dr. James was a published author, and had recently traveled to Guam. He was 61-years old.