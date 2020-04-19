Local Church Offering ‘Drive-In’ Services During Pandemic

HUNTERSVILLE – For weeks now, people have tuned-in to morning church services on their computer from the comforts of their living room during this Stay-At-Home Order.

But, one Charlotte Pastor thought of a different way to connect to the community. Bishop Amere May, Sr. of Abundant Faith Worship Center spoke about having faith in the midst of a pandemic. He delivered his message from his church parking lot. The church held a “drive-in” service for the community. Dozens of people listened to his message while sitting inside their cars or standing beside them. Many of them wearing masks and everyone practicing social distancing.

“We’ve implemented ways where people can come and feel some type of hope during this pandemic,” says Bishop Amere May, Sr., Abundant Faith Worship Center.

May says it’s important for people to have hope during this pandemic. He plans to hold more drive-in services in the future, if necessary.