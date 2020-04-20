CMPD: East Charlotte Fatal Crash Investigation Involving A Motorcycle Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fatal crash investigation is underway in East Charlotte after a motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Officers responded on April 17 around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Brevard Street and Parkwood Avenue in reference to the motorcycle crash.

Upon arrival, the officers located the victim, 26-year-old Zachary Mackinnon, and the 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle he had been driving, according to a news release.

MEDIC arrived and transported the victim to Atrium Health with life threatening injuries.

According to CMPD, after initial investigation it has been revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling southwest on North Brevard Street when it ran off the roadway after entering the curve just prior to Parkwood Avenue. The motorcycle then ran off the road and struck a bush causing the victim to lose control and overturn.

No other vehicles were involved.

The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officers say. Both speed and alcohol use are believed to be contributing factors in this incident.

Mackinnon died on Sunday, April 19 around 3:30 p.m. as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the incident, should contact Detective Crum at (704) 432-2169 Ext# 4 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.