N.C. House Speaker Urges Governor Cooper To Allow NASCAR Race In Charlotte Memorial Day Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) is urging Governor Roy Cooper to amend his executive orders related to the Covid-19 pandemic to allow NASCAR to host racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans on Memorial Day Weekend.

Nascar officials have stated their intentions to return to racing in May at the Coca-Cola 600, which is Memorial Day weekend.

Speaker more says the race “offers an excellent opportunity to host a historic event in our state while prioritizing health and public safety by holding the race without fans.”

In a letter to Governor Cooper, Speaker more adds:

“Our state must find appropriate measures to reopen our economy and begin a full recovery as soon as possible,” Speaker Moore said in the letter Monday.

“Other states like Florida have stepped up to invite NASCAR to return in a safe manner as soon as practicable. North Carolina should use this opportunity to show our state will take commonsense safety measures that reopen our economy and renew a sense of normalcy for millions of citizens who are hurting.”

Read the entire letter HERE: