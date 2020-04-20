The Snark: More Questionable Fiancés, Opening Up the Country, and Interesting Home Reporter Stories

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

It’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with more spending major bucks to get ripped off, ghosted, and stood up thanks to David’s 7-year girlfriend and he’s still excited. However, Ash somehow forgets that he has a girlfriend even though she is standing right in front of him.

Protesters are wanting states to open back up…and just what do they want to open up?

Local news reporters have been doing some interesting stories from home during the pandemic…but one Sacramento reporter made her story really interesting thanks to her husband.

