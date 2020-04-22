JCSU Announces New Date For 2020 Commencement Ceremonies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson C. Smith University, like many other North Carolina colleges, made the action earlier this year to move classes online and close residence halls in response to the stay at home orders put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 now the university has announced a new commencement date.

The commencement exercises for spring 2020 graduates were set for May 17 but will now be moved to Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. and will take place at the Bojangles’ Coliseum.

“JCSU’s administration understands the importance of an in-person graduation ceremony to our seniors and families,” Assistant Director of University Communications & Marketing at JCSU LiZeatra Wilson said in a news release.

The exercises are set to take place as part of Homecoming festivities this year.

In the meantime, all students who have applied for May graduation and met all degree requirements will be conferred degrees after final grades have been submitted by faculty, according to a news release.

Transcripts for spring graduates will list the student’s official graduation date which is: May 5, 2020, for graduates and May 9, 2020, for undergraduates. If applicable degree honors will also be listed.

“Diplomas were ordered in March. However, we are awaiting release from Jostens warehouse due to COVID-19,” Wilson said. “The Office of the Registrar will notify via email all graduates, once the diplomas are ready and sent by certified mail.”

Caps and gowns will be available for pick up in the JCSU Bookstore when the University reopens.

JCSU is working to also have an alternative plan just in case circumstances surrounding COVID-19 will not allow for an in-person graduation ceremony on October 28.