Monroe Woman Who Posed As An FBI Agent On Dating Websites Sentenced To 37 Months In Prison

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe woman who posed as an FBI agent on her dating websites has been sentenced to serve 37 months in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray.

Riane Leigh Brownlee, 39, was sentenced on charges of impersonating an FBI agent and illegally possessing a firearm. She was also ordered to serve three years under court supervision upon completion of her prison term, according to a news release.

According to filed court documents and today’s sentencing hearing, Brownlee, who is also known as “Raine Leigh Webb,” and “Alexandria Mancini,” posted on dating websites photographs of herself posing with a fake FBI badge and a firearm.

On February 23, 2019, Brownlee falsely told an individual with whom she met on a date that she was an FBI agent conducting a counter-drug operation. After Brownlee was arrested later the same day, she falsely told the same individual that she had to keep her identity secret from law enforcement because she was operating undercover, according to a news release.

Court records show that, in addition to the fake FBI badge, law enforcement recovered from the stolen vehicle Brownlee was driving a stolen loaded firearm, and a fake FBI ID bearing Brownlee’s photograph and the name “FBI Special Agent Alexandria

Mancini.”

Brownlee has multiple prior felony convictions, including Identity Theft, Felony

Worthless Checks, and Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, and she is prohibited from

possessing a firearm or ammunition.