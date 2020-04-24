Pleasant Start to Weekend, Storms Return Late Saturday

Showers for some to kick off the morning. It’s mild with temps in the 50s and 60s. Highs will reach the upper 70s as clouds move out giving way to afternoon sunshine. Pleasant weekend, but a chance for rain and storms late Saturday Pleasant and sunny Sunday through early next week with temps reaching the mid-70s. Rain chances will keep out of the forecast until next Wednesday.

Today: AM Showers. PM Sunshine. High: 77 Wind: SW 9-11 G20

Tonight: P. Cloudy. Low: 54 Wind: NE 5 mph

Sat: PM Storm. High: 73 Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sun: M. Sunny. High: 74 Wind: Light