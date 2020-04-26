Driver Charged After Woman Killed In East Charlotte Hit-And-Run Overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD says a woman is in custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in east Charlotte Sunday morning.

According to the CMPD, at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officers repsonded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on E. W.T. Harris Road near E. Robinson Church Road.

Arriving officers found 22-year-old Andrea Portillo lying unresponsive in the road. Police says the vehicle that hit Portillo did not stop to help and fled the scene.

Investigators determined that the suspect vehicle was a silver Honda sedan with damage on the driver’s side front corner and a deflated front left tire.

Officers searched in the area and located a damaged silver Honda belonging to 26-year-old Nona Teah in the driveway of a home on Lawyers Road.

Detectives spoke with Teah, and following the interview, she was arrested and charged with Felony Hit and Run. Police say speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash.

The case is still under investigation and or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Oberer at (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.