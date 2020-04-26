NCDHHS Says Healthcare Provider Inadvertently Reported All Covid-19 Test Results As Positive

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says Vidant Health incorrectly reported all of their April 25th Covid-19 test results as being positive due to a data transmission error.

Vidant Health is a healthcare system based in Greenville, North Carolina. The company says a technical error affected 122 test results, but the data feed issue has been corrected.

The NCDHHS says the total number of positive cases for North Carolina for April 25th, 2020, was 8,542 instead of the 8,623 that were reported.