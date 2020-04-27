CLT After Dark, A New Virtual Variety Show, Launching With First Episode Featuring Luke Kuechly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CLT After Dark, a new weekly series of virtual programming, will launch on Thursday, April 30 with the first episode featuring former Carolina Panthers’ linebacker Luke Kuechly.

The series is presented by Charlotte Center City Partners and will be an interactive, virtual variety show featuring music, comedy, theater, dance and will be hosted by local musician Noel Freidline.

The guests on the show will include local and regional talent, celebrities and residents.

Shows will air Thursday evenings at 10 p.m. on Vimeo Live Stream and Facebook Live. Recorded shows will be available on demand through YouTube and on the CLT After Dark web site www.cltafterdark.com.

“This will provide a great opportunity to showcase and support our local businesses and talented performers as we strive to build community during this unusual time in our lives.” Robert Krumbine, CCCP Chief Creative Officer said. “We believe this will also provide a great impetus for the recovery phase by reminding some and introducing others of the great things this city has to offer.”

Episodes will present several components in a fast-paced format. The show will include segments such as Quarantine Bingo, Celebrity Late Night Snack, bartender corner, Front Line spotlight, Living room dance break, or bad joke of the day. Local duo Matt Olin and Tim Miner from The Biscuit CLT will also bring their special brand of humor and creativity to the show.

In addition to Kuechly’s appearance on Episode One there will also be musical performances by the Harvey Cummings Project and Brit Drozda and more.