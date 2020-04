Charlie notices something may be off with Sara as she recuperates from her latest quarrel; Constantine and Zari get trapped in a 1910 boarding house as they seek the Loom; Ava, Gary and Rory take a trip while Nate and Charlie hold down the Waverider.

