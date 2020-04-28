Community Creates GoFundMe For Matthews Help Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Derek James spoke with Mumukshu Brahmbhatt of Matthews Helping Matthews and former Matthews Mayor Paul Bailey about how the public can help local residents in their time of need.

The Matthews Help Center helps tens of thousands of local residents a year. The need has increased to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Help Center has run out of funding and is asking for assistance as they try to continue their mission.

If you would like to contribute please visit the GoFundMe page HERE.