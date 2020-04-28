Mecklenburg County Magistrate To Resume Marriage Ceremonies May 1st

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials say the Mecklenburg County Courthouse will resume marriage ceremonies on May 1st, 2020.

The courthouse will accept appointments for six ceremonies a day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m, on Monday through Friday of each week.

Each session will be 30 minutes and appointments must be made and confirmed by email. Officials say phone calls will not be accepted.

Wedding parties will be limited to four people due to Covid-19 restrictions. Two witnesses can accompany the marriage candidates.

This policy will remain in place until June 1st, 2020, at which time it may be extended if necessary.

Couples must have a marriage license issued by a Register of Deeds within the state of North Carolina in order to have a marriage ceremony performed.

Anyone with questions about marriage licenses can contact the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds at 704-336-2443.