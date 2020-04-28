One Injured After Two Groups, Special Police Involved In Shootout At West Charlotte Gas Station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say at least one person was injured in a shooting between two groups and Allied Special Police officers at a west Charlotte gas station Monday night.

According to the CMPD, at 11:07 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting at the BP on Ashley Road near the intersection of Scott Futrell Drive.

Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting and began talking to witnesses, when they were called to reports of someone who had been shot about two miles away on Marlowe Avenue.

Officers arrived at Marlowe Drive and located a man who had been shot. Medic took him to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators determined that a shooting took place between two groups in the parking lot of the BP Gas Station. While the shooting was ongoing, police say, two Allied Special Police officers pulled into the gas station to get gas.

The two Allied officers saw the shooting and started shooting too, before the two groups sped away from the scene.

Investigators say the man found shot on Marlowe Drive was a member of one of the tow groups involved in the shooting.

Neither of the Allied Special Police officers was injured in the shooting.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Dollar is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.