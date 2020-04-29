City Of Charlotte Announces Micro Business Relief Fund Application

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte on Wednesday announced the opening of the Micro Business Relief Fund (MBRF) application. Beginning Monday, May 4 at 12 p.m., micro businesses with five or fewer employees can apply through the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) webpage.

As part of a COVID-19 relief partnership with LISC, the fund will support 100 micro businesses located within opportunity corridors by providing $1,000,000 in grants. The fund was made available after the Charlotte City Council approved the use of FY 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. Each micro business that meets income regulations is eligible for up to $10,000.

The city’s Economic Development team, along with LISC’s staff, will score each application. Businesses no longer need to have been in operation for at least three years in order to be eligible for the Micro Business Relief Fund (MBRF). Instead, businesses must be able to provide the most recent two years of documentation establishing income as required by CDBG regulations.

“Small business is the lifeblood of our economy and micro businesses are essential to maintain what we have established and cultivated here in Charlotte,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “As we recover from the financial impacts of COVID-19, we need all sectors of our business community to grow and thrive, and this relief fund is one of the ways to make it happen.”

Small business owners can contact the city for more information on the dashboard or visit the city’s small business resource page for other local, state, federal and partner resources.