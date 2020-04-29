Mecklenburg County Reopening Parking Lots To Public Parks And Boat Ramps

Photo credit: Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation is loosening some restrictions tomorrow as part of the County’s transition to North Carolina’s Stay at Home Proclamation.

Effective April 30, parking lots for parks, greenways, and nature preserves will reopen for vehicles, instead of simply walk-in and bicycle access. In addition, boat ramps at Ramsey Creek, Blythe Landing and Copperhead Island will reopen.

Tennis will also be allowed in County parks that follow safety rules and restrictions provided by the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

Tennis players and all park patrons should observe the CDC’s recommended social distancing guideline of at least six feet between individuals, and when that is not possible, wear a face mask.

Golf is still allowed with restrictions of only one person per golf cart and social distancing. County driving ranges are still closed.

Park playgrounds, sports courts, restrooms, and fields for group sports will remain closed. High contact sports like basketball, soccer and volleyball as well as softball/baseball are not permitted.

Indoor facilities like recreation, nature, and aquatic centers will also remain closed to the public until further notice.

Visitors cannot congregate in groups larger than 10.

For more information, go to MeckNC.gov.