Owner Of A NoDa Cafe That’s Struggling To Survive During The Pandemic Says They’ve Been Targeted Several Times

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Like many in the foodservice industry right now, The Artisan’s Palate on East 36th Street in NoDa, is struggling. The cafe that just opened in September, shut down because of the pandemic.

Owner Christa Csoka says she wanted to put out some positivity and plant seeds for the future.

“One of the things we wanted to do was plant vegetables and give back to the community. We have all the different kinds of herbs and flowers. You know, spent a bit of money to do so,” says Csoka.

A few days later, Csoka went to water the plants on the patio. She says 10 tomato plants and peppers were ripped from the planter box. Some of the cages on the tomato plants were also gone.

“I don’t know what kind of a person would take plants out of the ground like that. Especially for a business that’s hurting financially. We haven’t received any relief money. We’re struggling like so many businesses like ours.”

The cafe owner went to check on the plants a few days later, and more were missing. The thieves struck again on Monday. She says the perps have stolen about 30 plants.

Csoka posted what happened on Instagram, where dozens of people commented. Many were offering to buy her more plants.

She says the community support is helping her to keep going.

“It was pretty upsetting but it’s not going to get us down. We’re moving forward and we’re going to keep planting for the future because that’s what we have to do.”

The restaurant has always had cameras, but they were not rolling before. Now, they are up and going.