Rain Moving Out

It was a wicked night of weather with heavy rain lingering into the morning. For some areas, more than 3″ of rain fell in less than 6 hours. On top of the heavy rain, strong winds have pulled down trees and caused thousands of power outages. Clouds likely to stick around with some wrap around showers possible late this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s as winds die down throughout the afternoon. Friday will be even cooler with highs in the uppers 60s. Dry and sunny for the weekend as highs skyrocket into the mid-80s by Sunday. Rain chances return early next week.

Today: AM Rain. High: 72 Wind: SW 6-8 mph

Tonight: P. cloudy. Low: 56 Wind: W 5-10 mph

Fri: Sunny. High: 67 Wind: NW 8-10 mph

Fri Night: Cool. Low: 47 Wind: NW 5-7 mph