CMPD Arrests Suspect Wanted For Cutting Off Electronic Monitoring Device

The Latest:

CMPD says Corey Rainey has been located and arrested. No other details have been released at this time.

Original Story (Posted: April 25, 2020):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for assistance locating a man who disabled his electronic monitoring device.

Corey Rainey is wanted for Armed Robbery, Assault With a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Damage to Property and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Rainey was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. On April 24, 2020, Rainey cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of Riding Trail Road and Farm Pond Lane in Charlotte.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Corey Rainey, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, call 911