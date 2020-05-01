Charlotte Shared Streets Pilot Program Creates Space For Social Distancing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte is scheduled to begin implementing the Charlotte Shared Streets pilot on Saturday, May 9. This project is intended to support outdoor exercise; create a safer environment for people walking, wheelchair rolling, and biking; and promote physical distancing of at least 6 feet by identifying low-speed neighborhood streets as “Shared Streets.”

Shared Streets are streets that are temporarily designated and signed as streets for walking, wheelchair rolling, and biking. Through traffic will not be permitted, but emergency vehicles and residents who live on those streets will still be able to access the roads by motor vehicle. Residents should understand that the SHARED streets do not present an opportunity for residents to congregate and that they should continue following social distancing guidelines.

Eligibility Criteria:

For the initial identification of Shared Streets, only low-speed (30mph or less), non-thoroughfare streets are eligible. (Streets signed over 30 mph may be considered in the future based on other factors – citizen input, proximity to parks/greenways, etc.)

Shared Streets candidates should be identified as an existing bike route/greenway connector OR provide a nearby route to an existing park or a greenway.

Identified corridors should be long enough to be useful for exercising and support responsible social distancing – at least ½ mile

Street types that would not meet requirements: Streets that provide access to hospitals, health services, and emergency services Streets that provide curbside pickup, parking access, or loading for essential services that are still in operation Transit routes Streets that provide essential access to commercial development projects Streets with active construction or utility projects NCDOT-maintained streets Any other street as deemed inappropriate by CDOT



Phase 1 starting May 9, 2020:

McClintock Rd. from The Plaza to Morningside Dr.

Romany Rd. (Bike Route 11) from Euclid Ave. to Kenilworth Ave.

Jameston Dr./Irby Dr./Westfield Rd. from Freedom Park to Brandywine Rd.

Future Potential Locations:

Thomas Ave. from Central Ave. to Belvedere Ave.

Andrill Tr./Summit Ave./Martin St. (Bike Route 10) between Oaklawn Ave. and 5th St.

35th St. from Davidson Street to The Plaza

8th St. from Louise Ave. to Laurel Ave.

5th St. between Osborne Ave. and 7th St.

The City of Charlotte will continue to monitor guidance from the CDC, the State of North Carolina, and Mecklenburg County Public Health on outdoor recreation, transportation, and physical distancing, and will adjust this pilot program as needed. Visit the Charlotte Shared Streets website for more information.