No Charges For Driver After Pedestrian Hit And Killed On Highway 74 In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and killed, on Highway 74 Saturday night.

At about 8:55 p.m., Matthews Police officers, Matthews Fire & EMS, and Medic responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on Highway 74 near the I-485 exit, according to police.

First responders located a man with severe injuries. Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification of next-of-kin.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle.

The Matthews Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating the incident.