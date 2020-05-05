Celebrate Cinco de Mayo At Home With Meal Deals, Giveaways

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cinco de Mayo, an annual day of celebration, might feel like it has been halted due to coronavirus’ impact on the community but many have decided to observe the holiday from their homes. Cinco de Mayo this year has even been coined with hashtags such as #CincoAtHome and #CouchdeMayo.

Whether you plan to take part in Taco Tuesday or a belated Margarita Monday WCCB wants to make your celebration a little easier with a compiled a list of restaurants providing meal deals just for this occasion.

Taco Bell

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo the popular fast food chain has launched the At-Home Taco Bar which will save time and add some fun to the normal Taco Tuesday routine.

According to Taco Bell, The Taco Bar is expected to feed around six people for $25.

The restaurant has even given a guide with recipes for different creations using the kit as well alcoholic drinks using Taco Bell exclusives such as Wild Strawberry Freeze and Mountain Dew Baja Blast.

Now that is something I can toast to.

Raises oversized margarita glass.

Turn your kitchen into the Taco Bell Test Kitchen with our new At-Home Taco Bar. #TacoBellCreations — Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 4, 2020

Chipotle

Free delivery is amazing but do you know what is better? Free delivery and FREE QUESO BLANCO. This is a special deal just for Cinco de Mayo and not to be too cheesy but just like Cinderella it will be gone as soon as the clock strikes at midnight (or whenever the local location closes.)

The deal is available through the Chipotle app with the code QUESO55. Free delivery is available on meals that cost a minimum of $10 and is good through May 10.

Enter QUESO55 in the app for free Queso Blanco on your entrée + free delivery for #CincoDeMayo. Free queso 5/5/20 only, w/ entrée purchase using code QUESO55. $10 min/$200 max for free delivery, excl. tax. 4/30/20-5/10/20 only. Terms: https://t.co/hKLX3xUB4P — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 5, 2020

On The Border

What’s cincotacobration? It’s Cinco de Mayo, Taco Tuesday and a celebration all in one. At least that is what On The Border says in their promotion of $25 Cinco In A Bag which is a deal just for May 5th.

For that price customers get 10 delicious seasoned ground beef tacos and a large bowl of queso. Every bag comes with Mexican rice, refried beans, chips and salsa.

Are you ready for Cinco de Mayo?! Pre-order your celebration to-go with our Cinco in a Bag. For just $25, you'll feed… Posted by On The Border on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

In addition, while supplies last each bag will receive fun swag and On The Border branded cups.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

What is better than winning free merch? Winning free merch from the comfort of your couch, your bed, your balcony, your… well you catch my drift. Well Moe’s Southwest Grill plans to bring the celebration right to your home with giveaways!

Pause for a round of applause.

At 6 p.m. on May 5 the restaurant will be giving away t-shirts, taco kits, burritos and more from their Instagram account during a live event hosted by Aaron Chewning.

You're invited to our virtual Cinco de Moe's party! Live on Instagram 🌯 Posted by Moe's Southwest Grill on Friday, May 1, 2020

In addition Moe’s is providing customers with free delivery on all order of $10 or more.

RuRu’s Tacos + Tequila

English might be many of our first language but TODAY we are fluent in giveaways thank to RuRu’s. The restaurant is giving customers multiple chances to win a gift card with hourly giveaways.

No need to read that twice because you have read that right – HOURLY.

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo RuRu’s has taken to Instagram to have a fiesta from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

To take part in the celebration entries can be submitted through Instagram Stories using a prompt that the restaurant provides.

Ruru’s said the following about the giveaways:

We’ll be sharing them all day and night to keep the party going! We will select an hourly winner based on the prompt, but it is up to you to be creative, have fun with it, and wow us! Are you ready to have some fun? We sure are! Grab your margs, tacos, sombreros and mustaches

Sabor Latin Street Grill

When Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday what is better than a simple, authentic taco. Well we know what you are TACO-about, you know… like talking about.

Inserts Sitcom Laughter Track.

Now that we have the jokes out of the way, lets get down to business. Sabor Latin Street Grill is celebrating Taco Tuesday with $1 Tacos Autenticos on corn tortilla with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, black bean or veggie topped with cilantro and onion.

AGAIN, that is for ONE DOLLAR.

In addition to Sabor’s normal Taco Tuesday deal the restaurant has also taken to their Instagram story to re-promote their recent $25 Family Meal Box.

The deal provides customers with $5 off using the code 5offbox when ordering online.

The Family Meal Box includes 6 flour and 12 corn tortillas, choice of two 8 ounce proteins (non premium), choice of one 8 ounce premium protein, choice of 8 ounces of queso or guacamole or pico de gallo, XXL serving of chips, 16 ounces of refried or black beans, 16 ounces of Mexican or quinoa brown rice and 8 ounces of a choice of salsa ranging from mild and arbol to pineapple and jalapeno.

Don’t know where your closest meal deal pick up location is? We have you covered.

Find your closest Taco Bell here.

Find your closest Chipotle here.

Find your closest On The Border here.

Find your closest Moe’s Southwest Grill here.

Find your closest Ruru’s Tacos + Tequila here.

Find your closest Sabor Latin Street Grill here.