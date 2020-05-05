Court Records: A1 Towing In Charlotte Sued By Attorney General For Price Gouging Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Attorney General files a lawsuit against A1 Towing of Charlotte for price gouging and deceptive trade practices amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to court records.



The suit alleges that A1 Towing used predatory practices to get excessive amounts of money from people whose vehicles were booted or towed.

The first allegation says an employee of A1 Towing placed two boots on a tractor trailer (one on the cab and one on the trailer) while the vehicle was parked at a 7-11 convenience store on Little Rock Road in west Charlotte.

The driver of the truck told the Attorney General that he had permission from the store manager to park his vehicle at the business while he waited for his delivery time at the Amazon Distribution Center. According to the lawsuit, the driver was taking Clorox bleach to Amazon because of the pandemic.

While the driver was in his truck, he felt someone touching the truck and found that his 18-wheeler had two boots on it, according to court records.

The employee of A1 Towing allegedly told the driver he had to pay $3,000 to get the boots off ($1,500 per boot). The Attorney General says the general range for removing a boot is $100-$150.

The company is also accused of towing more than a dozen 18-wheelers from a Home Depot off Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

Several of the drivers say they had permission from the manager at Home Depot to park the vehicles overnight. However, when they returned to get their vehicles they found the 18-wheelers had been towed by A1 Towing. Many of the drivers say they were not able to delivery critical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic because their vehicles were towed.

A1 Towing allegedly charged $4,000 for the tow bill ($2,000 for the cab and $2,000 for the trailer even though the trailers were connected to the cabs). The Attorney General says the general range for towing an 18-wheeler is $500.

The Attorney General also issued a temporary restraining order against A1 Towing that says they can not engage in business until the lawsuit is resolved.

