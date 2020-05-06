Hot in Hollywood: Selena Gomez Gets New Cooking Show and Tom Cruise is Being Sent to Space!
CHARLOTTE, NC–Selena Gomez is getting ready to cook up a new show. The Rare singer will star in, and producer, a new cooking show for HBO Max. The show will feature different master chefs, and highlight food-related charities. Plus, NASA is sending Tom Cruise to space! Cruise will reportedly live at the International Space Station while he shoots a movie.