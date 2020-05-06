More Afternoon Showers, Cooler Temps Tonight

It’s a cool, but mostly sunny start. Breezy across the mountains with gusts 30+ mph. Showers return this afternoon, but severe weather not in the forecast. Highs will reach the upper 60s Thursday, after a chilly start as temps fall into the 30s and 40s overnight. Dry weather will last through most of Friday before another round of showers moves into the region. Cool and dry for Mother’s Day Weekend, but a note to all you gardeners: it will get very close to the freezing mark for some in the northern piedmont and areas north. Frost will also be possible, so it may be a good idea to start planning on how to cover your plants. Temps will warm back into the low to mid-70s by early next week.

Today: Showers likely. High: 68 Wind: W 5- 10 mph

Tonight: Sct Showers. Low: 42 Wind: NW 5-15; G20

Thu: Sunny. High: 68 Wind: NW 3-6 mph

Thu Night: M. Clear. Low: 45 Wind: Calm