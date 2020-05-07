Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Mecklenburg County Wins $1 Million Prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Charlotte.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at Plaza Sundries on East Trade Street in Charlotte. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls, 7-13-17-21-45, beating odds of 1 in 12.6 million.

The drawing also produced two $10,000 wins in North Carolina. The lucky tickets were sold at the Circle K on Spring Forest Road in Raleigh and the Food Lion on Falls River Avenue in Raleigh.

No one won Tuesday’s jackpot. The jackpot climbs to $231 million as an annuity prize or $184.9 million cash for Friday’s drawing.

Ticket sales from draw games like Mega Millions make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million per year for education. For details on how $59.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.