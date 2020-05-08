Retailers Across The Charlotte Area And The State Are Back Open As North Carolina Enters Phase One Of The Re-Opening Process

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Daniel Burke is getting ready for a pretty special occasion.

“I’m getting married this coming Saturday. We are doing an elope,” says Burke.

The groom has been waiting to get his tux refitted for weeks from Bruce Julian Clothier on Selwyn Avenue. The men’s clothing store reopened at 5pm on Friday.

“I was surprised that things are opening up this quickly. I would’ve thought it would’ve taken much longer frankly to get everything back up and running.”

Retail businesses can have 50% capacity with frequent cleaning and physical distancing. Owner Bruce Julian says employees will wear masks and gloves. They will also be available for the customers. What he’s missed the most:

“The interaction with them. I really miss that. I’ve missed measuring people for custom clothes, that’s always a blast,” says Julian.

Caroline Dunham spent the day cleaning her women’s clothing boutique, Vestique, on East Boulevard in Dilworth. Her two Charlotte stores are opening Saturday.

“We want either the manager or one of the part-time sales associates to be standing at the front. This is including our staff, we want no more than 20 customers and staff in the store at one time,” says Dunham.

Dunham has masks for the staff and customers.

“We also are encouraging in-store pick up, and curbside pick up. So if you do not feel comfortable coming into the store you are more than welcome to call our store, place an order over the phone.”

Southpark Mall, Concord Mills and Charlotte Premium Outlets reopen Saturday. Belk stores will reopen on Monday. Carolina Place Mall will open on Tuesday, followed by Northlake Mall on May 18th.