POLITICAL WRAP: WH Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Latest on Michael Flynn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Trump administration’s push to reopen is rattled as new cases hit close to home. Three members of the coronavirus task force will quarantine after exposure to a staffer who tested positive.

And Vice President Mike Pence says he’d be “happy” to see Michael Flynn back in the administration. It comes as the Justice Department drops the criminal case against the President’s first national security adviser.

That decision, eliciting praise from President Trump and criticism from former President Obama.

Our political contributor Mary C. Curtis has more in the video above.