Driver Dies After Crashing Into Another Vehicle During High-Speed Chase In Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A driver who led police on a high-speed chase died after crashing into another vehicle in Caldwell County on Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to the NCSHP, at about noon on Tuesday, troopers responded to a collision on Hartland Road near Celia Creek Road in Caldwell County.

Officials say the Lenoir Police Department had attempted to stop a 2004 Honda Accord for speeding violation, when the the driver, identified as 42-year-old Falando Francis, fled from police.

Lenoir Police officers pursued Francis until he left the city limits, at which point the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit, according to authorities.

During the pursuit, troopers say Francis drove left-of-center in a curve and collided with a 2005 Chevrolet traveling in the opposite direction.

Troopers say Francis was wearing a seatbelt but he died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 28-year-old Jacob Walker, two adult passengers and two children, ages two and five, were taken to Caldwell Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NCSHP says the adults were wearing seatbelts and the children were properly restrained in child car seats.