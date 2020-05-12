Mecklenburg County Woman Wins $25,000 A Year For Life Prize Using Online Play

RALEIGH, N.C. — Hadleigh Painter of Charlotte beat odds of one in 1.8 million in the March 26th Lucky for Life drawing and won the $25,000 A Year for Life prize.

She bought her lucky ticket using Online Play through the lottery’s website.

Winners are guaranteed $25,000 every year for life and have the option of taking a lump sum. Painter chose the lump sum of $390,000, and after federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $275,926.

Lucky for Life has 10 ways to win a prize and drawings are held on Monday and Thursday nights. Painter won the second-place prize. The top prize is $1,000 A Day For Life.

Online Play allows lottery players to purchase tickets online for four draw games, Carolina Cash 5, Lucky For Life, Mega Millions, and Powerball.

Ticket sales from draw games like Lucky For Life make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million a year for education For details on how $59.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.