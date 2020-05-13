ASPCA Giving Away Free Pet Food In Gaston County

DALLAS, N.C. – The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) will be giving away free pet food to those who need it starting at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22nd, at the Dallas Park in Gaston County.

The ASPCA is partnering with Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement, Gaston County Parks and Recreation, and the Gaston County Police Department to host the event.

Pet owners can pick up food for their pets on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. There will be a variety of foods available for dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens.

The ASPCA is not requiring any proof of income to receive the food; however, the staff will ask for your zip code so they can track where the greatest needs are when they conduct these donation drives.

The Dallas Park is located at 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Highway. Visitors should use the Leisure Lane entrance to the park.