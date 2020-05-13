Lincoln County Authorities Investigating After Man Wearing Hockey Mask Commits Armed Robbery With Machete

LINCOLN COUTNY, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives say they are investigating after a man robbed a Denver convenience store with a machete overnight.

Authorities say around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13th, someone entered the Quick Trip Convenience Store on North Carolina Highway 73 armed with a black machete.

According to the store clerk, the individual was wearing a gray hoodie, gray tennis shoes, gray pants, with a black hockey style mask

The clerk told police the suspect demanded money then walked into a secured area behind the cash registers, at which point the clerk opened two cash registers and the suspect grabbed an undetermined amount of money and ran from the store.

The suspect also wore latex gloves and a surgical style mask underneath the hockey mask, according to authorities.

Detectives determined the suspect ran east from the back of the store but deputies were unable to locate him. The clerk was the only person in the store at the time of the robbery and was uninjured.

The robbery is still under investigation and Investigation anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton and Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909. Crime Stoppers pays up to $2,000 for a tip that lead to an arrest, and you can remain anonymous.