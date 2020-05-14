COVID-19 Survivor Returns Home From Nursing Home

ROCKWELL, N.C. – A local 77-year-old Coronavirus survivor is home on Thursday after leaving The Citadel Salisbury.

The nursing home has experienced the worst COVID-19 outbreak in North Carolina.

Barbara Thomas could not move into her daughter’s house until an access ramp was built. The North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry found volunteers to build the ramp.

“When we heard that Miss Thomas was coming home. We decided that we would speed it up and we were able to get some volunteers together that were willing to go and to build this ramp for Miss Thomas.” South Central Regional Director for NCBAM Robert Leonard said.