N.C. Education Lottery Reopens All Claim Centers To Pay Out Prizes

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Education Lottery has reopened all six Claim Centers in the state so that winners of big lottery prizes can get their prizes in person.

Lottery winners have collected more than $11.8 million in prizes, including a $2 million Powerball prize and two $1 million scratch-off prizes, since the offices reopened on Monday. The lottery closed its claim centers in March under the state’s Stay At Home Order.

With the reopening, the lottery is following strict safety guidelines, as outlined in the state’s Phase 1 reopening plan, to protect the safety of lottery players, the public, and lottery employees.

“We’ve had many lucky winners lately and we’re glad to get these prizes to them,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “We also appreciate how well lottery players are following our safety guidelines so that everyone can claim their prizes safely.”

Those safety guidelines include:

Allowing only a few people into a Claim Center at a time to create the space for proper social distancing during the claims process. Visitors will be assigned to groups as they arrive and asked to wait outside in their vehicles until their group is called.

Requiring anyone entering a Claim Center to wear a mask or facial covering. To protect visitors’ safety, lottery employees will be wearing personal protective equipment including mask or facial covering and gloves. If a visitor doesn’t have a mask, the lottery will provide one.

Requiring visitors to practice social distancing, staying at least six feet apart from others. The Claim Centers have been arranged, both inside and outside, to guide visitors on that safety measure.

While the Claim Centers were closed, winners of smaller prizes could collect them at stores that sell lottery tickets or could mail in claims for larger prizes. The deadline for claiming prizes also was extended. Winners of lottery prizes on tickets expiring between March 10 and Aug. 1 have until Nov. 1 to claim them.

At this time, the Claim Centers are only open for winners to claim prizes. No ticket sales are occurring and no other lottery business is conducted. Claim Centers are in Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh, Greenville, and Wilmington.