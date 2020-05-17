Konnected Foundation Hosting “Virtually Konnected” Concert Series

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Konnected Foundation is hosting their Virtually Konnected Concert series from 6pm-7pm tonight on the Queen City Awards Facebook page.

This concert is free to attend, but monetary donations are encouraged. Donations help the Konnected Foundation feed over 1100 families each week.

The Konnected Foundation hosts the Virtually Konnected Concerts every Sunday from 6pm to 7pm.

This week’s show will feature performances from Twin Nation, Nitara, Master Kie & A Poet Named Superman.

Visit the Queen City Awards facebook page tonight to watch the show. Donations can be made to Cash App $TheKonnected or PayPal at Thekonnectedfoundationinc@gmail.com.