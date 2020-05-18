Governor Cooper Offers Reward For Information On Davidson County Missing Person

1/4 Courtesy of Facebook

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced on May 18 that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Daniel Allan Price.

According to a news release, on January 24, 2019, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person, identified as Daniel Allan Price. He was reportedly last seen at 133 Pearl Drive, Lexington, North Carolina, where he resided with two roommates.

At the time of Price’s disappearance his vehicle was located in the driveway at the residence but neither Price nor his roommates were located at the residence. Shortly after, Price’s roommates, Christopher Burgess and Natasha Myers, were also reported missing.

Burgess and Myers returned home on January 27, 2019. However, Price did not return and is still missing.

Price should now be 30 and has been described as a Caucasian male, 5 foot and 10 inches tall and weighing between 130 and 150 lbs around the time of the report. He also has brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2051, Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.