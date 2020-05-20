Ellen Gifts $25,000 To Charlotte Teacher Battling Cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An eighth-grade math teacher in Charlotte got the surprise of a lifetime on the Ellen Degeneres Show on Tuesday.

Doctors diagnosed Wil Loesel with stage 4 cancer in March. Instead of taking medical leave, Loesel has continued teaching his students at Albemarle Middle School from his hospital bed.

Ellen and Box Tops For Education gave the father of two $25,000 for medical expenses.

You can watch Ellen weekday at 5 p.m. on WCCB Charlotte, Charlotte’s CW.