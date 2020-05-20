Heavy Rain and Storms Increase Flood Threat this Afternoon

Flash Flood Watch continues through Thursday with an additional 1-3”+ of rain possible. The highest amounts will likely fall across the foothills and mountains, where mudslides and landslides will be a threat. Cooler today with highs reaching the low 60s this afternoon. Heavy rain bands will train back across the area later today increasing the flooding threat tonight into Thursday. In addition to flash flooding, area creeks, streams and rivers will also reach flood stage and remain elevated after the rain has passed as runoff drains into the main waterways. The Pee Dee River at Cheraw and Broad River at Boiling Springs will crest at minor flood stage on Friday. The stalled low that has been channeling the rain into our region will breakdown Thursday, but another cold front will bring one last chance for showers and storms Friday before we get a solid opportunity to dry out. Highs will reach the mid-80s this weekend with seasonable highs into early next week.

Today: More Rain, Storms. High: 60 Wind: NE 13-15; G25

Tonight: Showers/Rain. Low: 57 Wind: NE 10-15; G25

Thu: Storms. High: 72 Wind: NE 5-7 mph

Thu PM: Showers. Low: 59 Wind: Calm