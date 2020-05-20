Stanly County Man Wins ‘$5,000,000 Fortune’

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — James Fleming Jr. of Albemarle saw his $20 scratch-off ticket turn into a $5 million top prize.

Fleming purchased his lucky $5,000,000 Fortune ticket at the Food Lion on U.S. 52 North in Albemarle.

Fleming claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He had the choice of taking the $5 million as an annuity of $250,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million. Fleming chose the lump sum and after required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $2,122,506.

$5,000,000 Fortune launched in August 2019 with three top prizes of $5 million and six $100,000 prizes. One $5 million prize and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million per year for education. For details on how $3.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Stanly County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.